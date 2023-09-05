'I'm ready to rumble.' UAW workers march at Labor Day Parade with strike looming

Union workers from across metro Detroit gathered on Monday for the city's annual Labor Day Parade.

It included UAW workers who are now just nine days from a possible strike against the Big 3 automakers.

The union workers marched down Michigan Ave. for the parade chanting "We are UAW. We are UAW."

President Joe Biden also spoke about the strike, saying he isn't worried about a strike and said it won't happen.

UAW President Shawn Fain was shocked by Biden's comments and said Biden must know something he doesn't.

"We just voted to strike by 97% because our members are fed up," Fain said.

"I'm ready to rumble for whatever cause, we deserve and are out here to fight for our cause," a worker told us.

"I always consider Labor Day an important holiday, because of what it represents. Today, it means that much more," another worker said Monday.

Tyran Mathis is a Stellantis worker who hopes the UAW will come out with a win at the negotiating table in pursuing what workers want. That includes double-digit pay increases, ending the wage tier system, better healthcare and a 32-hour work week.

Fain said he's heard nothing from two companies, and talks with the other automakers are going backward instead of forward.

"We really want to get the agreement done before that, but a couple of companies have not even entertained our economic demands. They've had them for over a month longer than we've ever given it to them in the past," Fain said.

Rep. Debbie Dingell also weighed in on the looming strike deadline.

"I am a student of this industry but I think this is very serious, and I think there's a potential of a strike. People really don't understand that these workers are scared," Dingell said.