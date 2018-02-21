Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:37AM EST expiring February 24 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Imagine Dragons coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer
12:10 PM, Feb 21, 2018
2 mins ago
(WXYZ) - Grammy Award winning rock band Imagine Dragons is bringing its "Evolve Tour" to DTE Energy Music Theatre.
The band will play the amphitheater on Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. and start at $35 on the lawn and $39.50, $59.50, $99.50 and $129.50 in the pavilion. There are also a limited number of four-pack lawn tickets on sale for $105.
Fans looking to get early access can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale by clicking here, which will allow certain fans to get tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.
