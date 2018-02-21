Imagine Dragons coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer

12:10 PM, Feb 21, 2018
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Guitarist Wayne Sermon, frontman Dan Reynolds, drummer Daniel Platzman and bassist Ben KcKee of Imagine Dragons perform during a stop of the band's Evolve World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on September 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WXYZ) - Grammy Award winning rock band Imagine Dragons is bringing its "Evolve Tour" to DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The band will play the amphitheater on Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. and start at $35 on the lawn and $39.50, $59.50, $99.50 and $129.50 in the pavilion. There are also a limited number of four-pack lawn tickets on sale for $105.

Fans looking to get early access can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale by clicking here, which will allow certain fans to get tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

