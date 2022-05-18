Emagine to offer free movie tickets for teachers this summer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Emagine will offer free movie tickets this summer to honor teachers and school staff for their hard work.

Free tickets are valid for shows on Wednesdays, June 15, 2022-July 20, 2022, from open until 5:00pm.

To take advantage of this offer, a valid teacher or staff ID badge must be presented at any Emagine theater location to receive one free movie ticket to any film showing before 5:00pm.

This offer is valid at all Emagine locations in Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Free tickets must be obtained at the box office. To purchase additional tickets and for a full list of showtimes visit Emagine-Entertainment.com or by checking the Emagine App.