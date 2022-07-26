Immersive King Tut experience coming to Detroit this winter

(WXYZ) — An Immersive King Tut exhibit is coming to Detroit this fall and winter. It's being put on by Lighthouse Art Space Detroit, with help from the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs.

The experience will take you on a mythical journey through the Egyptian afterlife, 100 years after the boy king's tomb was discovered.

It uses visuals to tell the story of the Amduat, an important ancient Egyptian funerary text, and video mapping and animation bring to life the story of King Tut's passage into the afterlife.

The animations were created by Mexico City-based Cocolab.

“Since the discovery of his tomb a century ago, Tutankhamun – or King Tut – has transfixed the world,” said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive King Tut. “Over the past 100 years, the magnificent artifacts from his tomb have drawn millions of visitors eager to see first-hand the grandeur and splendor of Egypt’s most famous leader. This captivating experience will use sight and sound to transport visitors more than 3,000 years into the past in a groundbreaking way that only Lighthouse Immersive can.”

It's expected to open on Nov. 4 at the Lighthouse Art Space in Detroit. It's being put on by the same group that currently has the Immersive Van Gogh experience in Detroit.

Tickets are on sale now and the experience is expected to last at least through December.