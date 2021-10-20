Immersive Van Gogh experience in Detroit delayed to February 2022

The Immersive Van Gogh Experience scheduled to come to Detroit this fall is now delayed until 2022.

Corey Ross, the producer of the experience, posted a notice on the website saying it was delayed until February due to venue-related issues.

This experience is different from the "Beyond Van Gogh" that ran at the TCF Center through August.

"We want to present the best possible show for you – to the standards we are achieving in NYC and Los Angeles, and what our artistic team achieved in Paris," Ross said in the notice on the website. "I understand how frustrating this must be for you. Please know that we are working hard to welcome you to our amazing exhibit, and make it an unforgettable experience."

According to Ross, they have added David Korins to the artistic team for Detroit. He is an Emmy Award-winning set designer on Broadway.

Those who have tickets are expected to receive new tickets in their email. If the date you received does not work, you can request a change of date or request a refund by emailing ticketing@detroitvangogh.com

The location of the experience is set to be in a secret venue in the city.