In new role, Sanders demands answers from Starbucks' Schultz

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the new chairman of the Senate committee that oversees health and labor issues, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says some corporations "should be nervous."

And the longtime liberal crusader's first target is Howard Schultz, the interim CEO of Starbucks who has aggressively fought his workers' efforts to unionize.

Sanders and the 10 other Democrats on his Senate committee sent a letter to Schultz demanding he testify at a March 9 hearing on his company's compliance with federal labor laws.

If Schultz ignores or refuses the voluntary request, Sanders says, he's willing to use the committee's subpoena power.