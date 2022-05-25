Assignment asks New Haven middle school students about sex, dating lives

NEW HAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A classroom assignment is raising concerns at Endeavour Middle School.
The New Haven Community Schools district says a teacher handed out an inappropriate worksheet to seventh graders during a reproductive health class.
Questions asked about their sex lives, dating lives and what type of movie scenes they prefer.
“Do you think it’s okay for a girl to ask a guy out?” Amber Diaz said as she read the worksheet with 7 Action News.
For some parents, this question is acceptable. But there are other questions that parents found more concerning.
“Do you want to marry a virgin?" Diaz said with shock. What, wait?”
Her two boys attend Endeavour Elementary, which is in the same building as the middle school.
“I don’t understand what the motive is behind this and what they are trying to get the kids talking about,” Diaz said.
She’s not the only parent disturbed by the worksheet. The assignment was shared in the Macomb Township Voices Facebook community group page.
Parents in the group are calling the assignment “unbelievable.”
“It’s disgusting that this teacher, not only allowed this, but also went over it IN CLASS,” one parent in the group said.
Another parent said, “Get this crap out of our schools!! These types of discussions should be held between the parents and the kids.”
We’re told the teacher pulled the assignment from a resource called “Relationships and Communication Activities, 90 Ready to Use Worksheets - Just for the Health of It.”
In a statement and letter to parents, Superintendent Cheryl Puzdrakiewicz said, “I felt the assignment should have been vetted to assure the questions were appropriate for seventh grade students.”
She goes on to say, “I informed administration that any and all reproductive health classes would cease immediately.”
We are told this assignment was not approved by the board.
“This is crazy because I was happy with Endeavour but now I’m like, thank God there’s School of Choice,” Diaz said.
Puzdrakiewicz's complete letter is below:
Dear New Haven Families
I am writing to you to address the post that continues to be reposted regarding New Haven Community School District and an assignment. The assignment that was handed out was pulled by the teacher from a resource entitled, "Relationships and Communication Activities, 90 Ready to Use Worksheets-Just for the Health of It" author Patricia Rizzo Toner The teacher had used this book as a resource previously in another district where she taught. Like many, I felt the assignment should have been vetted to assure the questions were appropriate for 7th grade students, as this specific resource is targeted for students in 7th-12th grade. I informed administration that any and all reproductive health classes would cease immediately, and that we will be putting together a committee for next year made up of teachers, parents, & local community members/health care professionals to develop/and or update a New Haven Reproductive Health Curriculum that will be board approved once it is completed. The process to develop a reproductive health curriculum is a long process, but it is a very important one! Within the process there will be a night for parents to come and view the materials that the committee chose for our district. If you have any further questions or would like to be part of the committee, please do not hesitate to reach out to me.
Sincerely,
Cheryl Puzdrakiewicz
Superintendent
New Haven Community Schools