Increase in DDOT funding brings higher pay for drivers & mechanics, new shelters & more

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For years, securing enough funding to keep public transportation running smoothly in Detroit has been a struggle. But now, there's a new effort to invest in the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT).

Last week, we told you that Detroit K-12 students can now ride DDOT buses for free, in part due to an increase in funding under Mayor Mary Sheffield's new administration.

I spoke with Detroiters to see how they would like to see that money spent, and to a nonprofit that's advocating for more public transportation options throughout Southeast Michigan.

“Do you think Detroit puts enough funding into DDOT, or do you think more might be needed?” I asked Patricia Smith.

"I think more might be needed," she said.

The people I spoke to in Detroit overall had good experiences with DDOT buses.

"I'm not having any problem with the Detroit bus, because I only pay 50 cents, and I use that transfer all day long," Linda Bellamy said.

That being said, there is always room for improvement.

“They could be a little cleaner inside, I know that. A lot of masks and gloves be on the floor," Bellamy said.

“All the bus drivers need like more helpers, like for real. There be a lot of crazy stuff going on the bus," Stephon Gray said.

An announcement in more funding could make these wants a reality.

For Fiscal Year 2027, DDOT will receive $220 million in the transportation operation budget – a $30 million increase in annual funding.

“While not glamorous, the DDOT buses really are the lifeblood of this city," Megan Owens, the executive director of Transportation Riders Union (TRU), said.

TRU is a nonprofit advocating for more public transportation options in Southeast Michigan. She is also one of the co-chairs for Sheffield's transition team's committee on transit improvement and mobility innovation.

“Do we know where this funding is going to be going yet?” I asked.

"A lot of it is actually going to support the drivers, and the mechanics. They, for a lot of years, their wages were pretty low and the city had struggled to maintain enough drivers and mechanics to even keep the buses going," Owens said.

This funding will help ensure competitive wages, including paying drivers $25 an hour, a $6 per hour pay increase.

There are other improvements already underway, including installing 100 new shelters and 175 new benches, replacing cloth bus seats with hot plastic ones on 68 buses by July, and the K-12 students riding for free.

The changes are a welcome sight for Za'nyia Kelly, who also works for TRU and takes the bus from Dearborn to the organization's New Center offices.

“How long does that commute take you?” I asked.

"It takes me about an hour and a half, including the 20-minute walk to the bus stop, but it is a 20-minute drive, so usually the time it takes me to get to my bus stop, I could have been here by car," Kelly said.

While she knows there is room for improvement, Kelly remains hopeful for the future of public transportation in Detroit.

"I do have a lot of complaints, or critiques for the service, but I do have faith that it will get better, and I look forward to that," Kelly said.

