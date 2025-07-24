Independence Lake beach closed due to high E. coli levels, health department says

(WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Health Department closed Independence Lake beach in Whitmore Lake on Wednesday due to high levels of E. coli.

The high levels were found during routine testing that's done at public beaches during the summer months, the health department said.

The closure will be in effect until follow-up testing shows the water is safe for swimming.

Although getting in the water is not allowed, other activities that don’t involve body contact with the lake, like fishing, are permitted.

For more information and updates on water sample results, visit the Michigan BeachGuard website.

