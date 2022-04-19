Independent autopsy proves Patrick Lyoya was killed by a single gunshot wound

(WXYZ) — An independent autopsy performed on Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old man shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer has revealed that Lyoya died from a single gunshot wound that entered the back of his skull near the midline.

Forensic pathology expert Dr. Werner Spitz's findings show that the bullet traveled up and to the right side of Lyoya's skull and lodged near his right temporal bone.

“This independent autopsy report confirms what we all witnessed in the horrifying video footage," attorney Ben Crump said. "Unarmed Patrick Lyoya was conscious until the bullet entered his head, instantly ending what could have been a long and fruitful life.”

The forensic pathologist reports Patrick had a normal life expectancy, which was estimated to be approximately 82-year-old.

This is the first autopsy report released to the public related to Patrick’s death.

The Kent County medical examiner released a statement last week saying he completed the autopsy of Patrick but was still waiting on toxicology and tissue test results to finish the report. Even then, the full autopsy report won’t be released to the public until Michigan State Police finishes its investigation into the deadly shooting of Patrick. Dr. Spitz did not conduct a toxicology test for his autopsy report.

Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, died Monday, April 4 following a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson on the city's southeast side. Lyoya was the driver of the vehicle. A passenger was also in the vehicle at the time.

Video from a witness shows Patrick was on the ground when he was shot in the head during a struggle with an officer.

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack announced a funeral will be held Friday morning at Renaissance Church of God at 11 a.m. and Rev. Al Sharpton, a nationally known civil rights activist, will deliver a speech at Lyoya’s memorial.