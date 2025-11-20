Indiana man arrested in 1998 cold case murder of 73-year-old in Pontiac

(WXYZ) — A 45-year-old man was arrested in Indiana on Monday in connection to the 1998 Pontiac murder of 73-year-old Charles Barnett.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Anthony Young, who was 18 years old at the time, broke into Barnett’s home 27 years ago, on April 30, 1998.

Officials say Barnett surprised Young when he returned home and was shot and killed. The sheriff’s office says Young then stole Barnett’s car and crashed it. When police were called to investigate the crash, they reportedly traced it back to Barnett’s home, where they found his body.

Officials say the investigation trail went cold until Oakland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hunt and retired Lt. Steve Troy reopened the case and were able to link Young to the homicide after a review of the evidence.

“We never give up on our pursuit of justice for the victims, the families and the community,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “I’m proud of the constant review of cold cases that our team does. In this case, we have an opportunity to hold the accused perpetrator accountable after all these years.”

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is charging Young with one count of felony murder.

Young is currently in an Indiana jail and will be extradited to Pontiac. He is expected to be arraigned next week.

