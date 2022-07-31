Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Sunday.

A suspect was subsequently caught after a car chase. No other details about the shooting were immediately released.

The officer worked for Elwood police, 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says he's gone from "being prayerful to being angry."

The prosecutor's office says the suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers.