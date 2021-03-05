Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Indianapolis man charged in Detroit dating app slaying

Posted at 10:06 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 22:06:44-05

DETROIT (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been charged in a Detroit slaying in which the victim allegedly was targeted as a member of the LGBTQ community through an online dating app.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 34-year-old Diabolique Paris Johnson faces arraignment Thursday in Detroit on first-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony charges.

The 39-year-old victim was slain Sept. 5 during an armed robbery. Johnson also is charged in a separate armed robbery on Sept. 1 of a 26-year-old man at a hotel in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. Prosecutors say that man also is a member of the LGBTQ community. Johnson was arrested in Indianapolis and extradited to Michigan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!