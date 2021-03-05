Indianapolis man charged in Detroit dating app slaying

DETROIT (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been charged in a Detroit slaying in which the victim allegedly was targeted as a member of the LGBTQ community through an online dating app.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 34-year-old Diabolique Paris Johnson faces arraignment Thursday in Detroit on first-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony charges.

The 39-year-old victim was slain Sept. 5 during an armed robbery. Johnson also is charged in a separate armed robbery on Sept. 1 of a 26-year-old man at a hotel in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. Prosecutors say that man also is a member of the LGBTQ community. Johnson was arrested in Indianapolis and extradited to Michigan.