Indictment: 2 Russian operatives gathered election intel in Michigan

(WXYZ) - Two Russians charged by the FBI in an indictment traveled to Michigan in their efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the indictment, Aleksandra Krylova and Anna Bogacheva visited Michigan and 8 other states in a 12-day span in June of 2014 to "gather intelligence" and report back to the internet research agency - an alleged online troll group linked to the Kremlin in Russia.

The Russians are two of 13 Russian nationals charged Friday by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller accused of using social media and organizing political rallies to interfere in the election.

Former FBI Assistant Director and current Franklin Police Chief Dan Roberts says based on his time working side by side with Mueller, this indictment might just be the start.

Roberts says the public may never know where in Michigan or exactly what intelligence was gathered unless the information became available in court, likely through a confession in a plea agreement.