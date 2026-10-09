Infant dies following car crash on 25 Mile Road in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An infant has died following a Macomb Township crash on 25 Mile Road on Thursday morning.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford Bronco Sport was turning southbound onto Petunia Drive from 25 Mile when it collided head-on with a Ford F-350 headed eastbound.

WXYZ Latest Headlines and Weather: October 9

WXYZ Latest Headlines and Weather: Oct. 9

Officials said an infant secured in a child safety seat in the Bronco was found unresponsive after the crash. Despite life-saving efforts by good Samaritans and first responders, the baby was transported to a hospital and then to a trauma center before passing away.

The 35-year-old driver of the Ford Bronco Sport and the 35-year-old driver of the Ford F-350 reported minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the infant’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office posted in a statement.

