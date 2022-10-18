Inflation could take a bite out of Halloween candy budgets as prices jump 13% this year

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of the biggest scares of Halloween this year is the cost of candy! And once again you can blame inflation.

The Consumer Price Index just recorded its largest yearly jump in candy prices ever at 13 percent. That takes your 15-dollar bag of Halloween candy closer to 17 dollars.

And the increases aren't over.

“It’s horrible, it’s disgusting,” says Christine Dooge of Brighton.

With the spookiest day of the year looming, families say they’re most afraid of the prices of candy.

“You know what I thought about giving out Halloween candy now this year but now imma have to rethink that because everything has gone up, I don’t know if it’s worth it,” says Doris Walls of Detroit.

The cost of Halloween candy is expected to rise 34% this year.

Mars Candies are up by 7%, Nestle is up by 9.8%, and Hershey’s Chocolates are 14% higher with representatives from the chocolate brand saying they’re also reducing some product volume to keep their costs this low.

“Maybe we should give out stickers this year,” says Dooge.

$23 is considered a good deal for a bag of candy this size. But even with these scary high prices, Americans are expected to spend $10.6 billion this year on Halloween candy and Halloween costumes alone.

“Candy prices have hit us like everybody, it’s hit us like crazy. all the normal stuff that we get, prices have gone up,” says Wendy Lewis, a Manager at Doc Sweets’ Candy Company, who says raising prices has been difficult for her.

“You know, it’s affecting everybody, it kind of hits you harder when it’s your own little world, even though you know it’s everywhere,” she says.

Analysts say the reason for the sharp price increases is the soaring cost of sugar which was exacerbated this year due to drought conditions that affected beet-sugar crops in the northern part of the country.

At local shops like Doc Sweets’, you can still find cheaper candies with a side of nostalgia.

“So we try to keep things that you can still get for 10 cents,” says Lewis.

Experts also recommend checking local warehouses, sales at the supermarket, the dollar store, or buy candy online this year.

“I still think it’s worthwhile,” says Walls. “Just do as much as your budget will allow.”

“All you can do is just try to do the best you can and just try to get fun stuff,” says Lewis. “Candy’s fun.”

And if you do have to spend a little more this year, why not do it locally? Doc Sweets’ Candy Company off Rochester Road in Clawson has little pre-made trick-or-treating goodies ready to go for you.