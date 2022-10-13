Thrift stores offer clothing shoppers way to beat inflation

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Kim Shackleford is a grandma, who loves to thrift to gift.

“I have lots of grandkids and great-grandkids, so this is where we come,” said Shackleford.

And she is not the only one.

“What we are seeing is an increase in customers,” said Carla Dean, Employment & Training Services Director.

Dean says at the Step Thrift Store in Dearborn Heights they have noticed a trend. They are busier and busier.

When you take a look at the Consumer Price Index Midwest Report released Thursday, you see apparel prices increased in the Midwest 2.3% from August to September and 6% in the last year.

However, at STEP, you can basically stomp out inflation.

“Here at STEP Thrift Store, we are really proud. We haven’t raised our prices in five years,” said Dean.

Shoppers say it feels great to find deals sometimes on their favorite brands at thrift stores. It feels like a win.

“It is amazing to find stuff like that at thrift stores. You feel lucky,” said Brooke Bielski, a STEP Thrift Store shopper.

“It does happen. And you get all excited. Makes you want to go back the next day,” said Barb Bielski.

The cool thing about STEP Thrift Store is it has a cause.

“What we say is we do thrifting with purpose. And every dollar spent goes back to our mission,” said Dean.

That mission - offering people with special needs that can be barriers to employment job training and opportunities.

Fifty-Year-Old Jenny Sherman exudes joy as she works.

“I think it is fabulous,” said Sherman of her job.

