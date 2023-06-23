Watch Now
Infowars 'War Room' host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to entering restricted area during Capitol riot

Capitol Breach Arrests
Jon Elswick/AP
This complaint supporting the arrest warrant for Owen Shroyer is photographed in Frederick, Md., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Court documents show that a host of the right-wing website Infowars, Owen Shroyer, has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer, who hosts "The War Room With Owen Shroyer" on the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, faces misdemeanor charges such as disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 12:51:32-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Colorado man who was among the first rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Robert Gieswein attacked police officers with a chemical spray as they tried to hold off the mob of Donald Trump supporters.

A court filing accompanying Gieswein's Friday guilty plea to assault charges says the Woodland Park, Colorado, resident sprayed an "aerosol irritant" at police.

Also Friday, Infowars host Owen Shroyer admitted joining the mob of Trump supporters in the insurrection.

The Austin, Texas, resident pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area and faces up to a year behind bars.

