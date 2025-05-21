Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announces run for Michigan Secretary of State

(WXYZ) — Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced she is running for Michigan Secretary of State in 2026.

Byrum has been the Ingham County Clerk since 2012 and has administered 40 elections and more recounts, according to her campaign.

“I’m running for Secretary of State because I believe elections should be fair, secure and accessible for voters today and in future generations, and that Michiganders deserve an exceptional customer service experience at every Secretary of State office,” Byrum said in a statement.

Before becoming the clerk, Byrum served six years in the Michigan House of Representatives and is a former small business owner, operating Byrum Ace Hardware in Charlotte, Mich.

“Providing excellent customer service is crucial to success in the world of small business, and it is equally important for our Secretary of State’s Office,” Byrum said. “We can build on recent successes at our Branch Offices and make interacting with the Secretary of State’s Office smoother and easier.”

She's the second Democrat to announce a campaign for SOS. Aghogho Edevbie, the current deputy secretary of state, announced his candidacy in January.

The Democratic nomination will take place at the Michigan Democratic Party Convention in the spring of 2026.