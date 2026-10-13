Inkster expands Flock camera program with license plate readers, drone and gunshot detection tech

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster is expanding its use of Flock Safety technology by adding more license plate readers, video security cameras, gunshot detection devices and a drone program designed to help police respond to emergencies.

City leaders recently approved a 10-year contract with Flock Safety that is expected to cost taxpayers about $241,000 annually.

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Inkster Expands Flock Cameras, License Plate Readers and Police Drone Program

Under the expansion, Inkster will increase its number of license plate readers from six to 20. The city also plans to install five video security cameras, deploy 48 gunshot detection devices and launch a drone as a first responder program, allowing officers to assess scenes from the air before arriving.

The investment comes as communities across the country continue to debate the use of surveillance technology.

Some Inkster residents said the cameras could help reduce crime and aid investigations.

"If it cuts down on violence and children passing away from senseless stuff, then bring the cameras on," resident Sarah Guy said.

Tony Geftos Inkster is expanding its Flock camera program

Others expressed concerns about privacy and the potential for misuse.

"In the beginning, it sounds wonderful," resident Lynn Palmer said. "It does this for you, and then it'll turn."

Flock Safety spokeswoman Courtney Terlecki said the company's license plate readers capture images of vehicles, not people.

"A license plate reader takes a point-in-time image of a vehicle," Terlecki said. "It does not know who's driving that car. It doesn't know who's in that car."

Tony Geftos Inkster Police Chief Tamika Jenkins explains the department's protocols if an employee is caught misusing Flock technology

Inkster Police Chief Tamika Jenkins said safeguards will be in place to prevent misuse of the technology, including requiring officers to open a case before accessing footage.

Jenkins said any employee found improperly using the system would be terminated.

"In the city of Inkster, if someone is found violating the policy, they will no longer be employed with the city of Inkster," Jenkins said. "We do not want to lose the public's trust."

Police expect to begin using the drone as a first responder sometime next month.

