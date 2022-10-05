Inkster Housing Commission awarded $250,000 Emergency Safety and Security Grant

Through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's grant program, the Inkster Housing Commission (IHC) announced Wednesday that it will receive $250,000 from the 2022 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grant.

The funding will be allocated for the installation of carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors and cameras throughout the development to keep IHC's properties and residents safe.

“This is an awesome achievement to receive such a comprehensive, competitive grant to help keep our residents safe and healthy,” said Aaron Cooper, executive director of the Inkster Housing Commission. “We continue demonstrating our commitment to IHC and our residents by the work being done.”

For more information about the Inkster Housing Commission, click here: inksterhousing.org.