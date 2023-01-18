Inkster man sentenced to 7 years in prison after robbing Dearborn bank, hiding in portable potty

An Inkster man was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Tuesday for robbing a Dearborn bank, leaving the scene and hiding out in a portable potty, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials say Charles William Woolery, 52, entered the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2, 2022, wearing a black facemask and handed the teller a note while gesturing to his hip. The note told the teller to “smile” and put money in a bag or he would “kill everyone,” the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

The teller then reportedly put $1,690 in a bag and handed it to Woolery before he left the scene.

Dearborn officers later found Woolery hiding in a portable potty in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue near the bank, and reportedly found the money in the front pocket of Woolery’s hoodie and the facemark.

Wooolery, officials say, has 14 prior felony convictions. He was sentenced to 86 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith.

“Today’s sentence appropriately takes this defendant’s long criminal history into account,” stated U.S. Attorney Ison in a press release. “Our office stands ready to prosecute individuals who use violence or threats of violence to threaten our community.”

The case is being investigation by the FBI with the assistance of the Dearborn Police Department.