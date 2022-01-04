Watch
Inkster mom charged with child abuse for allegedly cutting her kids' necks

Posted at 12:59 PM, Jan 04, 2022
(WXYZ) — An Inkster mother has been charged with child abuse after allegedly cutting her kids' necks.

Sara Vae Boles, 36, was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of resisting and obstructing.

Police say they were called to her home for a welfare check on Jan. 1 and heard a child crying. They forced their way inside the home and found her in the bathroom kneeling over her children. They also found a knife.

According to police, Boles used the knife to cut their necks.

Both children were taken to the hospital. The 3-year-old daughter was released and expected to make a full recovery while the 1-year-old boy still remains hospitalized.

Boles was arraigned in court and given a $100,000 cash bond.

