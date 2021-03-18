Inkster police looking for suspect in armed robbery at wireless store

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Inkster Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a Cricket Wireless store on Michigan Avenue and held the clerk at gunpoint.

The armed robbery happened around 4:15 Wednesday at the Cricket Wireless at 27360 Michigan Ave.

Clerk held at gunpoint at Inkster Cricket Wireless

The male suspect fled in a dark-colored minivan with a sliding side door. He headed northbound on Inkster Road and eastbound on South River Park Drive.

Police say the clerk was not harmed during the robbery.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the suspect, contact Inkster Police Det. Lebo at 313-400-5387.