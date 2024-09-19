Inkster police search for man who fired shots at officers

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Inkster are looking for a man who fired at them earlier this morning.

Authorities had a residence in Inkster surrounded on Thursday morning after shots were fired at officers with one show narrowly missing an officer. We're told he has since fled on foot, and police are utilizing a drone to search for him.

7 News Detroit has confirmed that five to six shots were fired at officers near a home on Klink Street, between Pine and Pierce Streets, at Lamoyne Gardens.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the situation. Police previously set up a perimeter on Henry Ruff, Annapolis, Carlysle, and Fox, and are looking for the suspect. Authorities said that a canine officer came in to assist in the search.

We're told the gunfire has hit no one. Inkster police stress the situation is under control, there is no ongoing threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.

"The Inkster Police Department takes the safety of our residents and officers very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring a secure environment for all. We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850.