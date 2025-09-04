Inkster police search for suspect who escaped custody at Garden City hospital

The Inkster Police Department is searching for a man who escaped custody at Garden City Hospital on Thursday morning.

According to police, Antonio Dewayne Hollingsworth, 47, was taken into custody after a traffic crash involving a motorcycle that left the victim in critical condition.

Hollingsworth is also a parole absconder wanted for a robbery conviction. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain.

At the time of his escape, Hollingsworth was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, no shoes, and fleeing eastbound toward Inkster Road from Garden City Hospital.

Police are actively searching for Hollingsworth. He should be considered dangerous.

The Inkster Police Department, in coordination with partner agencies, is actively searching for Hollingsworth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or contact the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850.

“Our top priority is the safety of our community. We are working diligently with our law enforcement partners to locate Mr. Hollingsworth and return him to custody. We urge anyone with information to come forward immediately," Inkster Police Chief Tamika L. Jenkin.