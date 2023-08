INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police are looking for the parents or guardians of a child found wandering Wednesday at approximately 9:00 a.m. in the 3600 block of Hickory in Inkster.

Police say the boy is 3-years-old. No further information is known about the child at this time.

If you have any information about the child's family or guardian, please call the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850.