(WXYZ) — Inkster Police are asking for the public's help to identify a toddler who was found in the area of Stollman and John Daly at around 1:00 p.m.

The boy is believed to be about 1 1/2 years old.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Detective Lebo at 313-400-5387 or the non-emergency line at 313-563-9850.