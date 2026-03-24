Inkster Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to school

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 13-year-old Inkster teen has been charged after prosecutors say he brought a handgun and bullets to school on Monday morning.

Inkster police officers were dispatched to the school just after 11 a.m. on Monday, after an unsecured handgun and ammunition were found in the teen's backpack. Officers proceeded to take the teen into custody.

The teen, who has not been identified by prosecutors, is set to be charged this afternoon with carrying a Concealed Weapon and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school Zone.

The teen is at the Juvenile Detention Center and is set to appear in court later this afternoon.