Innocent driver killed by suspects fleeing Warren police; 4 juveniles in custody

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say an innocent driver was killed by a vehicle that was fleeing police early Thursday morning on the Detroit-Warren border.

According to police, the 48-year-old Detroit resident was in a car that was struck by the fleeing vehicle at the intersection of 8 Mile and Schoenherr Rd.

See the aftermath of the scene from Chopper 7 in the video below

Chopper 7 shows aftermath of fatal crash at 8 Mile and Schoenherr

Police say the situation started around 2 a.m. when Warren officers tried to stop a Dodge Ram near Fairfield and Georgiana streets. Officers saw multiple people inside wearing ski masks and driving through neighborhoods.

The suspects fled from officers, traveling southbound on Schoenherr toward 8 Mile. The truck then went through a red traffic light and struck a vehicle driven by the 48-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

According to police, five people inside the truck fled on foot. Officers were able to arrest four of the individuals, all of whom are juveniles.

Police say the suspects are responsible for at least 15 vehicle-related crimes, including thefts and attempted thefts, throughout Warren in the last 48 hours.