Inside CARE House, the nonprofit helping the 3 Pontiac kids abandoned in squalor

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The three children allegedly abandoned for years in Pontiac have been receiving treatment at CARE House of Oakland County, according to the sheriffs office.

The bright, warm building is a stark contrast to the filth and grime the children spent almost five years abandoned in.

Blythe Tyler is the president and CEO. She explained how the organization partners with authorities.

“Law enforcement first calls us and sets up the interview, so that that child can come to a safe place and be able to tell their experience," she said.

Video: Take a look inside the forensic interview room at CARE House

Inside the forensic interview room at CARE House

At CARE House, children are given a safe space to pick out a stuffed animal, play and share their trauma. It’s the first step in working through years of abuse.

The Oakland County Sheriffs Office said that the children were given no hygiene products since 2020, had no access to education or a parent’s love.

Related video: Mom in Pontiac abandonment case gets $250M bond; judge calls her a 'continued danger'

Mom in Pontiac abandonment case gets $250M bond on child abuse charges

“There are things called failure to thrive. With neglect comes a lot of different ramifications on how well they learn, how well they are able to talk, how well they are able to function,” said Tricia Schuster, the vice president of programs at CARE House.

It’s been nearly one week since the children were found inside the Pontiac home during a wellness check for their mother.

Maintenance contractor Omar Tame told us that he was there and watched as horrified officers entered the home.

“Seeing the condition of the house, it was feces everywhere,” Tame said. “Then we heard some kids, sounded like they were crying.”

Tame shared that the two girls were locked in a bathroom “and when the kids came down, they escorted them out, they couldn’t even walk, like they never seen outside in years.”

When asked what the kids looked like, Tame said “their hair was very matted. It didn’t even look like hair, it looked like fur. It was very, very scary.”

We are told the children’s mother, 33-year-old Kelli Marie Bryant, would periodically drop off food and told the children to never answer the door or leave the home.

CARE House said that it is frequently fear from an authority figure that keeps a child from seeking help.

Related video: Sheriff Bouchard proposes change to state law after Pontiac kids neglect case

Sheriff Bouchard proposes change to state law after Pontiac kids neglect case

It will take time and treatment for these children to recover from unimaginable abuse, but CARE House says it is possible.

“Children are amazingly resilient. You’ll see children come out of horrific situations and they seem to be blossoming. It’s not that they blossom right away — they blossom because they’ve been given those resources,” Schuster said. “They learn that they are important. They learn that what happened to them is not OK.”

If you see something, say something. It can take as little as one person speaking up to rescue a child.

If you know a child who is being neglected or abused, you can make a report to the state by calling 855-444-3911 and find more info at this link.

