Inside Dankway at Arts, Beats & Eats: The state’s largest temporary marijuana event

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 26th annual Arts, Beats & Eats festival kicked off in downtown Royal Oak, and with it for the first time this year is a cannabis alley.

Tucked away in a 21-year-old-and-up alley this weekend, there will be a “Dankway,” the state’s largest temporary marijuana event. It’s a big deal for those in the cannabis community or who are cannabis curious.

Mike Dilaura is the chief corporate officer of House of Dank. He says he’s been working hard for over three years to make the alleyway, located at the edge of the event, a reality.

“This is the largest event that anybody has ever sold cannabis at in a regulated way since we legalized it in Michigan,” Dilaura said.

Fans along the alleyway are set up to help with the smell.

“It’s really two-fold — it’s the smell and the heat. There are also charcoal filters to keep the marijuana scent from spreading throughout Arts, Beats & Eats,” Dilaura said.

Alyssa Alvarez from Detroit doesn’t smoke herself but is one of the many checking out the joints, dabs and gummies.

“I think it’s great to de-stigmatize cannabis. It’s such a healing modality,” Alvarez said.

Carlos Roberts of Detroit was checking it out for his back pain.

“I was trying to get some White Boy Rick (brand) stuff,” Roberts said.

Richard Wershe, who is known as White Boy Rick, was at the alley as well. 7 Action News caught up with him a few blocks away at “Dankland,” a second part of the House of Dank cannabis experience, where you can’t buy or consume cannabis but just hang out and watch local artists.

“It’s amazing,” Wershe said. “I don’t think people realize the things that we do through cannabis. We send foster kids to summer camp, we provide handicap kids with vans, we do so much in the community.”

For those 21 and up, there will be 12 different cannabis brands at Dankway this weekend.

If you don’t choose to partake, you’re still invited for comradery and fun.

“Make sure that you are educating yourself and having an open mind to the new world of cannabis,” Alvarez said.

Dankway shuts down with the festival on Monday at 9 p.m.