OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest bar nights of the year, and with holiday travel putting even more drivers on the road, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up enforcement.

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Inside Oakland County’s Thanksgiving Eve crackdown on impaired driving

7 News Detroit tagged along with deputies Wednesday night for an inside look at the increased patrols aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road.

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“We want everybody to be around the table, not jail or the hospital,” Deputy Jordan Smith said.

Smith said one concern is people who may decide to drive because they are only traveling a short distance instead of using a rideshare or designated driver.

“I think a lot of people stopped doing the rideshare and they think, ‘Oh hey, it’s only a mile or two from home. I can easily do it,’ and it’s actually when you get caught,” Smith said.

WXYZ Jordan Smith, Deputy, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

But deputies aren’t only watching for suspected impaired drivers. They’re also looking for violations such as texting behind the wheel, running red lights and improper lane use.

Smith stopped one driver for allegedly texting while driving Wednesday night. He explained that an initial traffic violation can also give deputies an opportunity to determine whether something more serious may be happening.

“You’re there to make conversation and from there you can start to investigate,” Smith said.

For Emir McGreevy and her friends, planning a safe ride home on Thanksgiving Eve was never a question.

“I think with the options we have nowadays, people shouldn’t even consider drunk driving,” McGreevy said. “Safety should be the main priority this night, especially this day of the year.”

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McGreevy said her group had already planned to use Uber throughout the night.

“We Ubered here, we already have our plans to Uber home, we’re going to Uber to our friend’s house and then Uber back to our parents’ house after this,” she said.

She also said seeing increased law enforcement on the road gave her an added sense of security.

“Having deputies on the road makes you feel so much more safe,” McGreevy said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone celebrating over the Thanksgiving holiday to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service.

Anyone who sees a driver they believe may be impaired is urged to call 911.

