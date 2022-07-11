Insomnia Cookies opening first-ever Detroit location near Wayne State this week

The first-ever Insomnia Cookies is scheduled to open in Detroit this week. It's located in Midtown across the street from the Wayne State University campus.

The store, which is cult-like and located near college campuses around the country, sells warm cookies, ice cream, and more throughout the day and into the late night.

It is located at 5171 Anthony Wayne Dr. in Detroit and the hours are below.

Sunday 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Monday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

Tuesday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

Wednesday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

Thursday 11:00 AM - 3:00 AM

Friday 11:00 AM - 3:00 AM

Saturday 12:00 PM - 3:00 AM

The store offers in-store orders, pickup and delivery options with a variety of cookies, ice cream, vegan options and more.

Throughout the first week, all people who visit or order delivery will get one free cookie.

Delivery will be offered to students at Wayne State, people living Downtown and in other communities in Detroit.