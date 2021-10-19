Watch
News

Actions

Installation begins on The Rink at Campus Martius ahead of tree lighting on Nov. 19

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXYZ.COM
Ice skating at Campus Martius Park
Your guide to ice skating at Campus Martius Park
Posted at 5:50 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 05:50:43-04

(WXYZ) — Winter is coming. The Downtown Detroit Partnership said the installation of The Rink at Campus Martius has begun.

The Rink, which offers an outdoor ice skating experience to people of all ages in the heart of Downtown Detroit, is expected to open on Nov. 19 after the annual Detroit Tree Lighting, which airs on Channel 7.

The tree lighting is returning live in-person this year, with entertainment on stage and on-ice, with performances by singers, Olympic figure skaters and more.

There will be holiday shopping, food trucks, visits from Santa and more for kids of all ages.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!