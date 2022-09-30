Watch Now
News

Actions

Insurance rates to jump barely 2 years after controversial reforms purportedly reduce costs

cars.jpeg
File photo
cars.jpeg
Posted at 10:47 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 10:47:26-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan drivers are facing an auto insurance hike starting next year.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association says it has to raise fees to cover a multi-billion dollar deficit.

Last week -- the MCAA released it's 2023-2024 insurance company assessment, saying it received higher than anticipated claims costs after the court of appeals ruled the no-fault auto insurance reforms didn't apply to people who bought policies before the law was signed in 2019.

They’re expecting a $3.7B deficit.

The hike depends on drivers’ personal injury protection coverage -- or PIP.

Those with unlimited PIP benefits will now pay $122 dollars.

Drivers choosing lower levels of PIP coverage -- or none at all -- will pay an MCCA assessment fee of $48 dollars beginning July 1st next year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!