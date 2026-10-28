INTERACTIVE: Detroit remembers the Edmund Fitzgerald — 51 years later

The Dossin Great Lakes Museum is opening its doors for four days of events, ceremonies, and stories honoring the 29 men lost in Lake Superior's most famous wreck.

On the night of November 9, 1975, a 729-foot freighter vanished from radar just 17 miles from shore. All 29 men aboard were lost. This November, Detroit stops to remember them — and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum is making sure anyone who wants to be part of that remembrance has plenty of opportunities.

Four days of events run November 7–10. Before you go, explore the story of the ship, the storm, and the city that still mourns her crew.

29 — Crew Members Lost

729 — Feet Long

530 — Feet Deep

How Well Do You Know the Edmund Fitzgerald?

Five questions. The answers may surprise you.

When the Edmund Fitzgerald departed Superior, Wisconsin on November 9, 1975, where was she headed?

Cleveland, Ohio — Not quite. The Fitzgerald was bound for Detroit — specifically Zug Island, the industrial island on the city's southwest side where steel mills processed iron ore.

Detroit's Zug Island — Correct. The Fitzgerald was hauling 26,116 tons of taconite pellets to Zug Island, Detroit's industrial iron ore processing hub. The Great Lakes connected this ship directly to our city.

Toledo, Ohio — Not this trip. The Fitzgerald was carrying cargo bound for Detroit — Zug Island, specifically — when the storm hit.

Duluth, Minnesota — Duluth was behind her, not ahead. The Fitzgerald left from Superior, Wisconsin and was making for Detroit's Zug Island when the storm overwhelmed the ship.

What cargo was the Edmund Fitzgerald carrying when she sank?

Coal — Coal was a common Great Lakes cargo, but not the Fitzgerald's final load. She was carrying taconite pellets — raw iron ore — when the storm hit.

Grain — Grain is a major Great Lakes trade good, but not what the Fitzgerald was hauling. She carried 26,116 tons of taconite pellets, a processed form of iron ore.

Taconite pellets — Correct — 26,116 tons of taconite pellets, a processed iron ore product. As the ship went down, that shifting cargo drove the bow into the lakebed with enough force to snap the vessel in two.

Steel coils — The Fitzgerald actually carried raw material, not finished steel. She had 26,116 tons of taconite pellets aboard — iron ore pellets headed for Zug Island.

The Edmund Fitzgerald held the title of largest carrier on the Great Lakes — but only until what year?

1965 — She still reigned in 1965. The Fitzgerald held the record from her launch in 1958 all the way until 1971, when larger vessels eventually surpassed her.

1971 — Correct. Launched on June 7, 1958, the Fitzgerald was the Great Lakes' biggest carrier for 13 years before being surpassed in 1971. Even after losing the record, she remained one of the fleet's most storied ships.

1973 — She lost her title two years earlier. The Fitzgerald was the largest carrier on the Great Lakes from her 1958 launch until 1971.

1975 — By 1975 she had already been surpassed for four years. The Fitzgerald held the largest-carrier record from 1958 to 1971.

Captain Ernest McSorley's last radio transmission described his ship's condition with just three words. What did he say?

"She is sinking" — No final distress call like that was ever recorded. The Fitzgerald vanished without warning — the last words from Captain McSorley were far more routine, and far more chilling in hindsight.

"Holding our own" — Correct — verbatim. Captain McSorley's final transmission stated the crew were "holding our own." Minutes later, the Fitzgerald disappeared from radar, just 17 miles from shore.

"Taking on water" — No such transmission was recorded. McSorley's last words were actually reassuring — "holding our own" — which is part of what makes the Fitzgerald's sudden disappearance so haunting.

"All hands on deck" — That phrase wasn't McSorley's last transmission. His final words — "holding our own" — suggested the crew believed they were managing the storm. They were gone within minutes.

How far from shore was the Edmund Fitzgerald when she vanished from radar?

More than 100 miles — She was far closer to safety than that. The Fitzgerald disappeared just 17 miles from shore — close enough that rescue seemed possible, yet the storm made it unreachable.

About 50 miles — Closer than that — and more heartbreaking. The Fitzgerald was only 17 miles from shore when radar contact was lost, just northwest of Whitefish Point in Lake Superior.

17 miles — Correct — 17 miles from shore when she disappeared from radar, northwest of Whitefish Point in Lake Superior. She now rests in 530 feet of water. No distress call was ever received.

About 30 miles — She was closer than that to safety. The Fitzgerald vanished just 17 miles from shore — northwest of Whitefish Point — and sank to 530 feet without ever sending a distress call.

The Edmund Fitzgerald wasn't just another Great Lakes freighter. She earned the nickname 'The Pride of the American Flag' by becoming the first carrier to haul more than one million tons of iron ore pellets through the locks at Sault Ste. Marie. She was a record-setter, a workhorse, and a symbol of Great Lakes industry — until the night of November 9, 1975, when a violent November storm turned her into something else entirely.

November is the most dangerous month on the Great Lakes. Intense low-pressure systems sweep across the region, drawing in arctic air masses that clash with the still-warm lake waters. That temperature difference supercharges storms — strengthening winds, building enormous waves, and creating conditions that can turn a routine cargo run into a fight for survival. On November 9, 1975, the Fitzgerald faced hurricane-force winds and waves reaching 25 feet. The U.S. Coast Guard ordered ships to seek safe harbor. The Fitzgerald never made it.

25 ft — Wave Heights — During the November 9 storm

26,116 — Tons of Taconite — Cargo aboard when she sank

13,632 — Tons — The ship's own weight

17 mi — From Shore — When she vanished from radar

holding our own Captain Ernest McSorley, final radio transmission — November 10, 1975

The Life and Loss of the Edmund Fitzgerald

June 7, 1958 — Launched in River Rouge, Michigan

1958–1971 — Largest carrier on the Great Lakes for 13 years

Before 1971 — First carrier to haul over 1 million tons of iron ore through Sault Ste. Marie locks

1971 — Surpassed as largest Great Lakes carrier

Nov. 9, 1975 — Departs Superior, Wisconsin bound for Detroit's Zug Island with 26,116 tons of taconite

Nov. 9–10, 1975 — Storm intensifies — hurricane-force winds, 25-foot waves. Coast Guard orders ships to seek safe harbor

Nov. 10, 1975 — Captain McSorley's final transmission: 'holding our own.' Ship vanishes from radar 17 miles from shore

Nov. 10, 1975 — Fitzgerald sinks in 530 feet of water northwest of Whitefish Point, Lake Superior

Every November — Bell tolls 29 times at ceremonies honoring the crew — ages 21 to 63

What exactly happened in the final seconds remains debated. One theory holds that the Fitzgerald broke in half on the surface — the bow and stern each riding the crest of a massive wave while the unsupported middle section gave way. The U.S. Coast Guard's official conclusion points to something faster and more catastrophic: the ship nosedived into a towering wave and could not pull back up, plunging to the bottom in only seconds. As the bow struck the lakebed with extreme force, the shifting weight of 26,116 tons of taconite snapped the vessel in two.

No distress call was ever received. Of all the more than 1,000 ships resting in the waters of the Great Lakes, the Edmund Fitzgerald remains the largest ever lost.

The Edmund Fitzgerald: By the Numbers

The Fitzgerald Context Length 729 feet Longer than 2 city blocks Width 75 feet About 5 traffic lanes wide Ship weight 13,632 tons Empty weight alone Final cargo 26,116 tons Taconite iron ore pellets Resting depth 530 feet Northwest of Whitefish Point, Lake Superior Crew lost 29 men Ages 21 to 63 Distance from shore when lost 17 miles No distress call received Record held Largest Great Lakes carrier, 1958–1971 First to haul 1M+ tons through Sault locks

Detroit has a direct connection to the Fitzgerald's final voyage. She was carrying taconite pellets to Zug Island — the industrial heart of southwest Detroit — when the storm claimed her. The Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle is making those ceremonies more accessible than ever, with free admission on two of the four event days.

Your Guide to the November 7–10 Remembrance Events

Saturday, Nov. 7 — Special Event with Station W8F — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Livonia Amateur Radio Club operates Special Event Station W8F, sharing the story of the Fitzgerald and her sinking through amateur radio. A unique way to hear the ship's story told through a living Great Lakes tradition. Sunday, Nov. 8 — Lost Mariners Brunch (Morning) — Morning event featuring a Great Lakes-related presentation and a musical performance by Great Lakes Balladeer Lee Murdock. Followed by a Great Lakes freighter-inspired lunch drawing recipes from the Edmund Fitzgerald chapter of George Yaworski's 'Ships of the Great Lakes Cookbook.' The cost is $85. Sunday, Nov. 8 — Lost Mariners Remembrance Ceremony (Free Admission) — 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The centerpiece of the four-day observance. A memorial wreath travels from the Detroit River to shore and is placed near the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald anchor outside the museum. Includes an Honor Flotilla and the ringing of bells — one for each of the 29 crew members lost. Monday, Nov. 10 — Lost Mariners Day (Free Admission) — The anniversary of the sinking. The museum opens with free admission, marking the exact date the Fitzgerald went down in 1975. That evening, a screening of the new documentary 'We Finished Their Journey: the story of the Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Swim' — covering the 411-mile swim from the wreck site to Detroit.

What Are the 'Gales of November' — and Why Are They So Deadly?

November is historically the most dangerous month on the Great Lakes, and the term 'Gales of November' describes the violent storms that sweep through the region as cold Arctic air masses move south. The Great Lakes — still relatively warm in early November — act as a kind of engine for these storms, adding energy and intensifying winds and waves beyond what the open ocean might produce at the same latitude.

When an intense area of low pressure sweeps across the Lakes, it can generate sustained hurricane-force winds and waves that build rapidly across the open water. Ships that might safely handle a coastal storm can be overwhelmed by the scale and speed of Great Lakes gales. In November 1975, that combination of conditions — extreme winds, 25-foot waves, and a fully loaded 729-foot freighter — proved fatal. The U.S. Coast Guard ordered vessels to seek safe harbor, but the Fitzgerald was already too far out to turn back in time.

Plan Your Visit: Dossin Great Lakes Museum

Four Days of Remembrance: Nov. 7–10: Events run across four days at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum in Detroit.

Free Admission on Nov. 8 and Nov. 10: The Lost Mariners Remembrance Ceremony (Nov. 8) and Lost Mariners Day (Nov. 10) both offer free museum admission.

Remembrance Ceremony: Nov. 8, 3–4 p.m.: The bell tolls 29 times — once for each crew member lost. A memorial wreath is placed near the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald anchor outside the museum.

Documentary Screening: Nov. 10 Evening: Screening of 'We Finished Their Journey: the story of the Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Swim' — a 411-mile journey from the wreck site to Detroit.

The 411-mile memorial swim covered — in full — the route the Fitzgerald never completed. Swimmers started above the wreck site in Lake Superior and finished in Detroit, tracing the ship's final intended course. It is the kind of tribute that keeps the Fitzgerald's story alive not as a footnote in maritime history, but as a living connection between the Lakes and the city that waited for a freighter that never arrived.

Of more than 1,000 vessels lost in the Great Lakes, the Edmund Fitzgerald remains the largest. Every November, Detroit remembers that the ship was coming home.

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