INTERACTIVE: Metro Detroit's Holiday Pop-Up Bars: Find Your Festive Spot for 2026

From tropical tiki vibes to an Elf-themed lounge, bars and restaurants across the region are transforming for the season. Tell us what you're looking for — we'll point you to the right glass.

The calendar barely hit November and metro Detroit's bar scene is already deep in the holiday spirit. From Downtown Detroit to Wyandotte to Walled Lake, pop-up holiday bars are popping up across the region — each with its own vibe, its own menu, and its own take on what makes the season worth celebrating.

Some are tropical. Some are whiskey-forward. Some are Elf-themed. Use the finder below to cut through the tinsel and land on the spot that fits your night.

9+ — Holiday Pop-Up Bars

5 — Detroit/Downriver Locations

Nov. 12 — Open now

Metro Detroit's holiday pop-up bar scene has quietly become one of the region's most anticipated seasonal traditions. Each November, neighborhood bars and distilleries shutter their usual identities and emerge as something else entirely — a tropical tiki bar, a whiskey winter wonderland, an Elf-themed lounge where the drinks come with a side of absurdist festivity.

The 2026 lineup stretches from Campus Martius in the heart of Downtown Detroit all the way out to Walled Lake, Taylor, and Harrison Township. That geographic spread means no matter where you're coming from in the metro area, there's likely a decorated bar within a reasonable drive.

Metro Detroit Holiday Bar Quick Reference

Bar Location Opens Hours / Notes Cadillac Lodge & Chalet 313 Campus Martius / Cadillac Sq. Now Open Wed–Sun Whiskey Wonderland Eastern Market Nov. 18 Detroit City Distillery Sippin' Santa at The Skip The Belt, Downtown Nov. 19 Tue–Sun, 4 p.m.–late Miracle at The Oakland Ferndale Around Nov. 17 National pop-up Iron Gate Holiday Pop-Up Downtown Wyandotte Now Open Every day, bar walk-ins OK Weiss on Ice Clawson Nov. 17 Weiss Distillery Park 600 at Royal Park Hotel Rochester Nov. 12 Thu–Sat + select dates Jingle at Ale Mary's Royal Oak + Harrison Twp. Nov. 15 Also at Terry's Terrace Santa's Side Hustle Downtown Detroit Nov. 20 Mon–Sun, no reservations Caseys of Walled Lake Walled Lake (Maple Rd.) Nov. 20 Christmas pop-up bar Big League Brews Taylor (Ecorse Rd.) Now Open Open every day

A few standouts deserve extra attention for their scope and originality. Downtown Detroit alone hosts three distinct experiences — Cadillac Lodge and the adjacent Chalet 313 in Campus Martius serve both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, making them one of the more inclusive options for mixed groups. Sippin' Santa at The Skip leans hard into the contrast of tropical imagery against December cold, a concept that has earned it a loyal following since it began. And Santa's Side Hustle at Side Hustle Lounge near Mootz takes the Elf movie as its entire aesthetic premise — a genuinely unusual and fun take on the season.

For those willing to venture beyond the city limits, the suburbs offer their own takes on the tradition. Weiss Distillery in Clawson has built a following for Weiss on Ice, which puts craft spirits at the center of its winter menu. Park 600 at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester adds upscale atmosphere — think upside-down Christmas tree, garland, lights — to a pop-up that runs Thursday through Saturday with select bonus dates through the season. And Jingle at Ale Mary's in Royal Oak, now a multi-year tradition, has expanded to a second location at Terry's Terrace in Harrison Township for the second year.

bringing you all the festive cheer, spiked eggnog, and holiday magic you can handle. Caseys of Walled Lake, bar/restaurant

Which Holiday Bar Are You?

Five questions. Find your perfect metro Detroit pop-up.

It's 22 degrees outside. What's your move?

Lean into it — give me a hot toddy and some garland — Park 600 at the Royal Park Hotel and Ale Mary's Jingle pop-up are built for exactly that feeling — full holiday decor, upscale comfort drinks.

Pretend it's warm — tropical drinks, NOW — Sippin' Santa at The Skip inside The Belt goes tropical every year for the holidays, serving festive drinks in holiday mugs starting November 19.

Warm up with a craft spirit flight — Whiskey Wonderland at Detroit City Distillery and Weiss on Ice at Weiss Distillery in Clawson both build their menus around their own house spirits.

Find the most absurd themed bar possible — That's Santa's Side Hustle — the Elf-themed pop-up at Side Hustle Lounge in Downtown Detroit opens November 20 with no reservations required.

Who are you bringing?

A big, loud group — the more the better — Big League Brews in Taylor and Iron Gate in Wyandotte both offer walk-in bar seating and are open every day — good bets for spontaneous, larger groups.

A partner or a few close friends — Sippin' Santa at The Skip takes reservations — a smart move for a date night or small group that wants a guaranteed seat starting November 19.

Family, including folks who don't drink — Cadillac Lodge and Chalet 313 in Campus Martius serve both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and Cadillac Lodge also offers food options — one of the more inclusive setups in the lineup.

Flying solo or just two of us — Iron Gate in Downtown Wyandotte is open every day with first-come, first-served bar seating — no need to plan ahead or book anything.

How far will you travel for the right drink?

Five minutes from wherever I park downtown — Downtown Detroit has three holiday pop-ups within easy walking distance: Cadillac Lodge and Chalet 313 in Campus Martius, Sippin' Santa at The Skip in The Belt, and Santa's Side Hustle next to Mootz.

Up to 20 minutes — inner suburbs are fine — Weiss on Ice in Clawson, Jingle at Ale Mary's in Royal Oak, and the Miracle pop-up in Ferndale are all reachable with a short drive from Detroit.

30-plus minutes — worth the drive for the right experience — Park 600 at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester and Caseys of Walled Lake on Maple Rd. are farther out but offer distinct experiences — especially Park 600's upside-down Christmas tree and curated hotel bar atmosphere.

Downriver all the way — Iron Gate in Downtown Wyandotte on Biddle is the go-to downriver holiday pop-up, open every day with cocktails, fun shots, and food.

How do you feel about making a reservation?

Love it — planning ahead is half the fun — Sippin' Santa at The Skip lets you make reservations — smart move for a popular pop-up inside The Belt that runs Tuesday through Sunday starting November 19.

Recommended is fine, I'll still show up without one — Iron Gate in Wyandotte encourages reservations but keeps bar seating first-come, first-served every day — the right setup for someone who likes options.

No reservations — I walk in when I feel like it — Santa's Side Hustle in Downtown Detroit requires no reservations and is open Monday through Sunday with generous evening hours starting November 20.

I want to show up whenever — including weekends — Big League Brews in Taylor and Iron Gate in Wyandotte are both open every day with no reservation requirements.

How important is food alongside your holiday drinks?

Essential — drinks and dinner, not just drinks — Iron Gate in Wyandotte is a full cocktail bar and restaurant with a menu that includes cocktails, shots, and food. Cadillac Lodge also offers food options alongside its holiday drink menu.

Nice to have, but not the main event — Jingle at Ale Mary's Beer Hall in Royal Oak features both festive drinks and food, and Santa's Side Hustle in Downtown Detroit also includes food as part of the Elf-themed pop-up.

Drinks only — I ate before I came — The distillery pop-ups — Whiskey Wonderland at Detroit City Distillery and Weiss on Ice in Clawson — keep the focus on craft spirits and holiday cocktail menus.

I want eggnog and something festive, full stop — Caseys of Walled Lake on Maple Rd. promises spiked eggnog and holiday magic when it opens November 20 — classic holiday bar energy.

What makes Detroit's holiday bar scene worth noting is how genuinely diverse it's become. This isn't a single formula repeated eleven times — it's eleven distinct interpretations of the same season. A distillery leaning into its craft product. A tiki bar refusing to acknowledge that it's winter. A hotel bar going all-in on decor. A lounge that decided the Elf movie was its personality for two months.

That variety matters because it means you don't have to find the right bar — you can find YOUR bar. And with locations spread from Taylor to Rochester to Walled Lake to Wyandotte, there's a good chance one of these is closer to you than you think.

When Does Each Pop-Up Open?

Now Open — Cadillac Lodge & Chalet 313 — Campus Martius

Now Open — Iron Gate — Downtown Wyandotte

Now Open — Big League Brews — Taylor

Nov. 12 — Park 600 at Royal Park Hotel — Rochester

Nov. 15 — Jingle at Ale Mary's — Royal Oak + Harrison Township

Nov. 17 — Weiss on Ice — Clawson

Nov. 18 — Whiskey Wonderland — Eastern Market

Nov. 19 — Sippin' Santa at The Skip — Downtown Detroit

Nov. 20 — Santa's Side Hustle — Downtown Detroit

Nov. 20 — Caseys of Walled Lake — Walled Lake

TBD — Miracle pop-up — The Oakland, Ferndale

3 — Downtown Detroit Pop-Ups — Cadillac Lodge, Sippin' Santa, Santa's Side Hustle

2 — Distillery-Based Pop-Ups — Eastern Market + Clawson

2 — Locations for Jingle — Royal Oak + Harrison Township

Nov. 20 — Latest Openings — Santa's Side Hustle + Caseys

How to Plan Your Holiday Bar Night

Pick your zone — Downtown Detroit has the density — three pop-ups within walking distance. Suburbs offer quieter, more curated experiences with parking. Downriver keeps it neighborhood and approachable. Check the days and hours — Not every pop-up runs seven days. Park 600 is Thursday through Saturday only. Sippin' Santa is Tuesday through Sunday. Big League Brews and Iron Gate run every day — the safest bet for a spontaneous plan. Decide on reservations early — Sippin' Santa at The Skip lets you book ahead — worth it for a Saturday night. Iron Gate in Wyandotte encourages reservations but takes walk-ins at the bar. Santa's Side Hustle and Big League Brews need nothing at all. Consider the full group — If your group includes non-drinkers, Cadillac Lodge and Chalet 313 serve non-alcoholic options. If you need food too, Iron Gate and Jingle at Ale Mary's have solid food menus alongside their holiday drinks. Watch for the second half of November — Most pop-ups open in the second half of November — Weiss on Ice starts the 17th, Sippin' Santa the 19th, Santa's Side Hustle and Caseys of Walled Lake on the 20th. If you're going early in November, your Downtown or Downriver options are most reliable.

Full Location Details & Links

Cadillac Lodge and Chalet 313: Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square, Downtown Detroit. Wed–Sun. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks; food at Cadillac Lodge. Details: downtowndetroit.org.

Sippin' Santa at The Skip: Inside The Belt, Downtown Detroit. Opens Nov. 19. Tue–Thu and Sun 4 p.m.–midnight; Fri–Sat 4 p.m.–2 a.m. Reservations available. Instagram: @theskipdetroit.

Iron Gate: Biddle Ave., Downtown Wyandotte. Open every day. Reservations encouraged; bar seating walk-in. Instagram: @irongatewyandotte.

Weiss on Ice: Weiss Distillery, Clawson. Opens Nov. 17. Instagram: @weissdistillingco.

Park 600 at the Royal Park Hotel: Rochester. Opens Nov. 12. Thu–Sat, plus Nov. 23, Nov. 25, Dec. 27–30. First-come, first-served. Website: royalparkhotelmi.com.

Jingle at Ale Mary's: Ale Mary's Beer Hall, Royal Oak. Opens Nov. 15. Also at Terry's Terrace, Harrison Township, Nov. 15. Instagram: @alemarysbeerhall.

Santa's Side Hustle: Side Hustle Lounge, Downtown Detroit (next to Mootz). Opens Nov. 20. Mon–Thu 4 p.m.–midnight; Fri 4 p.m.–1 a.m.; Sat 2 p.m.–1 a.m.; Sun 2 p.m.–11 p.m. No reservations. Instagram: @sidehustledetroit.

Caseys of Walled Lake: Maple Rd., Walled Lake. Opens Nov. 20. Instagram: @caseysofwalledlake_.

Big League Brews: Ecorse Rd., Taylor. Open every day. Facebook: Big League Brews.

Whiskey Wonderland: Detroit City Distillery, Eastern Market. Opens Nov. 18.

Miracle pop-up: The Oakland Art Novelty Co., Ferndale. Opening TBD.

Find Your Holiday Bar

Cadillac Lodge & Chalet 313 — Downtown Detroit: Campus Martius and Cadillac Square. Wed–Sun. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Sippin' Santa at The Skip — The Belt, Downtown: Opens Nov. 19. Tue–Sun from 4 p.m. Reservations available.

Iron Gate — Downtown Wyandotte: Biddle Ave. Open every day. Bar seating walk-in OK.

Weiss on Ice — Clawson: Opens Nov. 17. Craft spirit-focused winter wonderland menu.

Park 600 at Royal Park Hotel — Rochester: Opens Nov. 12. Thu–Sat plus select dates. First-come, first-served.

Jingle at Ale Mary's — Royal Oak + Harrison Twp.: Opens Nov. 15 at both locations. Festive drinks and food.

Santa's Side Hustle — Downtown Detroit: Opens Nov. 20. Elf-themed pop-up. No reservations. Mon–Sun.

Caseys of Walled Lake — Walled Lake: Opens Nov. 20. Spiked eggnog and holiday magic on Maple Rd.

Big League Brews — Taylor: Ecorse Rd. Open every day — walk in anytime.

Sources & References