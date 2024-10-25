Interim Detroit police chief set to be announced Friday after Chief James White takes new job

(WXYZ) — An announcement is expected Friday where we will learn who the new interim Detroit police chief will be.

According to Outlier Media and the Detroit Documenters, current Chief James White told the Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday that his last day will be Nov. 8.

Last week, White was announced as the new CEO for the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN).

"I am very humbled and honored for this board's trust in me. I look forward to this journey ahead. I know it will be challenging, but I'm excited. We have a good team here. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and make an impact on mental health," White said at the meeting after he was appointed.

Last month, White confirmed that he was applying to be the new CEO. On Monday, the CEO search committee heard from White and another finalist and recommended the full board hire White.

Speaking to our Sarah Michals after the meeting, White talked about why he was interested in the role.

"Mental health has no boundaries and borders, as we've just seen in our own police department," White said, referencing the shooting of two officers by another officer having a mental episode. "It's a lot to be done in the world of mental health, and I'm excited to be part of it."