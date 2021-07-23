Watch
WATCH LIVE: Interim DPD chief to address alleged misconduct involving two police officers

Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 14:20:17-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Interim Detroit Police Chief James E. White is expected to address alleged misconduct involving two police officers.

A release sent out from the Detroit Police Department says Chief White will be holding a press conference regarding the officers at 2:30 p.m.

He's also expected to urge the community to speak up following the murder of 18-year-old Tikiya Allen, and provide information regarding a "major drug bust."

