International Space Station may be visible Saturday & Sunday night in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Look to the skies on Saturday and Sunday night as the International Space Station may be visible both nights!

According to NASA, it will be visible around 10:30 p.m. in Detroit for about five minutes. It will appear in the northwest sky and disappear in the east southeast sky.

On Sunday, it will be visible around 9:42 p.m. for seven minutes in the northwest sky and then disappear in the east southeast sky.

These times are for Detroit. Click here to see your area.

Here's information from NASA on how to watch:

Time is when the sighting opportunity will begin in your local time zone. All sightings will occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset. This is the optimum viewing period as the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts against the darker sky.

Visible is the maximum time period the space station is visible before crossing back below the horizon.

Max Height is measured in degrees (also known as elevation). It represents the height of the space station from the horizon in the night sky. The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is ninety degrees. If you hold your fist at arm's length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.

Appears is the location in the sky where the station will be visible first. This value, like maximum height, also is measured in degrees from the horizon. The letters represent compass directions -- N is north, WNW is west by northwest, and so on.

Disappears represents where in the night sky the International Space Station will leave your field of view.

