Internet access restored at all University of Michigan campuses

Update: The University of Michigan confirms internet access has been restored at all campuses following a multi-day outage university-wide. In an announcement Wednesday, the university said an investigation is pending to determine the cause of the outage.

Thank you for your patience during our recent service disruption. I am happy to inform you that internet connectivity and WiFi has been restored on all U-M campuses. You should be able to connect as normal from any device.



We expect some issues with select U-M systems and services in the short term, and not all of our remediation efforts are complete. However, they will be resolved over the next several days.



We will be posting announcements about any service interruptions on the ITS status page. Please contact our Service Center for technical assistance if needed.



The investigative work into the security issue continues, and we are not able to share any information that might compromise the investigation. We appreciate your understanding as we continue to move through the investigative process.





Update: The University of Michigan posted the following update Tuesday, August 29, at 2:55 pm:

Thank you for your continued patience during our ongoing online service disruption. Our team of IT and cybersecurity experts has made significant progress over the past 24 hours. All students, faculty, and staff can now authenticate into their U-M accounts and access umich.edu when using off-campus or cellular networks. Off-campus/cellular network access has also been restored to cloud-based services like Google products, Canvas, Adobe Creative Suite, Zoom, Wolverine Access, Dropbox, Slack, Duo, and more.





We also continue to focus on restoring Wi-Fi and internet access.

Original story:

The University of Michigan says its teams are working around the clock to try to restore online services to the campus community following the evaluation of “a significant security concern” that caused them to cut ties with the internet.

According to U-M, on Sunday afternoon, the university made the decision to remove the U-M network from the internet.

“We recognize that cutting off online services to our campus community on the eve of a new academic year is stressful and a major inconvenience. We sincerely apologize for the disruption this has caused,” the latest statement read.

The team has reportedly been able to restore access to some systems, but they said it might take several days before all the services return to normal.

Federal law enforcement is aware and involved, according to the university.

Despite the internet issues, campus remains open and operational.

Read more about it here.

