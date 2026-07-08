WHITE LAKE TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — The intersection of Teggerdine and M-59 is what is driving one driver crazy.

Mike Coffey writes, “The light at the intersection of Teggerdine and M59 needs to be better timed with the addition of a left hand turn arrow for the north and southbound traffic on Teggerdine onto M59.”

The email goes on to say that Mike was sitting at Teggerdine and M-59 at the light for five minutes. So let's breakdown why this happened:

Watch the report from Ali Hoxie below

Intersection of Teggerdine and M-59 in White Lake Township is driving one driver crazy

There was an issue with the light that occurred during an upgrade, but the timing has been fixed. As for left-hand turns, I reached out to MDOT about a possible left-hand turn lane. They said evaluations were done in both 2022 and 2025. Both evaluations found that the intersection did not meet the requirements for a left-hand turn.

If you have a traffic concern or question you want me to look into, reach out to me on social media or email me at Ali.Hoxie@WXYZ.com.