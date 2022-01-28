Detroit native Sam Richardson talked with WXYZ's Brad Galli about his new Apple TV show 'The Afterparty.' Co-star Ben Schwartz joined the chat, sharing what it was like to work with Sam and the other comedians on the show.
INTERVIEW: Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz talk new show 'The Afterparty' with Brad Galli
Posted at 11:00 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 23:00:26-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.