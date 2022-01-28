Watch
News

Actions

INTERVIEW: Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz talk new show 'The Afterparty' with Brad Galli

items.[0].image.alt
Brad Galli
Sam Richardson talks about his new show, 'The Afterparty'
Sam Richardson
Posted at 11:00 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 23:00:26-05

Detroit native Sam Richardson talked with WXYZ's Brad Galli about his new Apple TV show 'The Afterparty.' Co-star Ben Schwartz joined the chat, sharing what it was like to work with Sam and the other comedians on the show.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!