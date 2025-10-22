INTERVIEWS: Dwane Casey & Grant Long help preview 2025-26 Detroit Pistons season

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 2025-26 NBA season is underway, and coming off an exciting 44-win season where the team won playoff games for the first time in nearly two decades, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to build off last season's success

The Pistons' season opener is tonight in Chicago, and the team doesn't play in Detroit until its home opener on Sunday, Oct. 26, against the Boston Celtics.

Ahead of the season, we welcomed former head coach Dwane Casey and former player Grant Long, into the studio for interviews. Both men work for Fanduel Sports Detroit, with Long working as an in-studio analyst and Casey working as a contributor.

Watch our interviews with Dwane Casey & Grant Long

Live guest: Former Pistons head coach Dwane Casey helps preview 2025-26 season for Detroit