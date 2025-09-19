Invasive mosquito species in Michigan described as 'aggressive,' bites during day

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials say they are monitoring the presence of an invasive mosquito species in Michigan, the Aedes albopictus, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito.

The City of Livonia recently posted that it is working with the Wayne County Department of Health to keep an eye on its presence in the state.

The Aedes albopictus has a black-and-white striped body, and it’s reportedly active, biting during the day.

On Livonia’s invasive species page, it says the Aedes albopictus mosquitoes are aggressive, dry conditions can increase their presence, and they can carry viruses like West Nile, dengue, Zika, and chikungunya. Officials, however, say the current risk of disease in Michigan is low.

Wayne County Mosquito protection tips

Here are ways they list to help prevent their spread:



Dump standing water weekly from containers, gutters, flowerpots, birdbaths and toys.

from containers, gutters, flowerpots, birdbaths and toys. Store items indoors or cover them to prevent rainwater collection.

to prevent rainwater collection. Check tires, buckets, and tarps – common breeding spots.

– common breeding spots. Wear repellent and protective clothing when outdoors during the day.

when outdoors during the day. Report unusual mosquito activity (especially aggressive daytime biting) to the City of Livonia’s Mosquito Reporting Line: (734) 466-2368.



According to the state, the first presence of the mosquito was detected in Michigan in 2017.

