Investigation underway after dog is left to suffer and die in metro Detroit backyard

TAYLOR (WXYZ) - A dog left chained up and left to suffer in a garage in Taylor is now at the center of an investigation that could result in felony charges against the person or people responsible.

The black and white pit bull type dog was found Wednesday by a neighbor on Marvin Street after his own dog began barking toward the area and appeared agitated.

Someone who saw the dog's emaciated body says he only appeared to weigh about 15 pounds.

It's unclear if he died from starvation, hypothermia, or both.

"I was just really surprised. I didn't think anybody could do something so cruel to an innocent animal," said Kim Diana, who lives nearby.

The dog had been chained to a fence without proper shelter, food or water.

The chain extended from the fence to the garage where the dog was found laying on top of some old clothes in a bin. He wearing a black studded collar that was attached to the chain.

Neighbors say the people who lived in the home recently moved out.

No one could see the dog had been left behind.

On Thursday, a city worker left a notice on the front door of the house that detailed violations, including rats, junk and other debris. They also marked on the notice that there was no Certificate of Occupancy for the house.

Taylor Police and animal control are investigating.

