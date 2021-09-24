Investigation underway after man dies following struggle with police officer in Dearborn

(WXYZ) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a struggle with police in Dearborn.

According to a Dearborn police press release, officers were called to Falcon Inn on Michigan Avenue on Thursday evening and found a 38-year-old Livonia resident holding a room door shut to reportedly prevent someone from leaving.

A struggle between a responding officer and the man ensued, and the man, police say, became unresponsive. Police say lifesaving measures were administered and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Dearborn police officers involved in the incident are currently on administrative duty until the investigation concludes. They say they are fully cooperating with Michigan State Police for the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

“Our condolences go out to the decedent’s family. I have confidence that this incident will be thoroughly investigated. Once the investigation is completed full and transparent disclosure will be forthcoming,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad in a press release.

