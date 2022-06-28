Watch Now
Investigation underway after mother, daughter found dead in Rochester Hills

Posted at 1:23 PM, Jun 28, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a mother and daughter were found dead Monday in Rochester Hills.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a residence on Stratford Lane around 8:39 p.m., where they found two women dead inside.

A relative of the victims reportedly told law enforcement that the mother and daughter suffered from ongoing medical issues and that he had gone to check on their well-being.

The mother, 75, and daughter, 50, were reportedly found in the bedroom of the residence. The sheriff’s office says the daughter had a history of suicide attempts and the mother had moved in to help with her care.

Detectives say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

