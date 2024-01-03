Iran says 20 people killed, 40 wounded in blasts at ceremony honoring slain general

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Explosions at an event honoring a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. airstrike in 2020 have killed at least 20 people and wounded 40 others, state-run media in Iran reported Wednesday.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Dr. Mohammad Saberi, the head of Kerman emergency services, for the figure.

The blasts struck an event marking the the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force. who died in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blasts.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's state TV is reporting that two explosions have occurred in the central city of Kerman during

State TV said two explosions were heard near Soleimani's burial place Wednesday afternoon. It gave no details on what caused the explosion.

State TV said several people were injured in a stampede after the explosions. It said groups were deployed to the scene.

The live broadcast had showed thousands of mourners participating in the death anniversary, with ambulances on site.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran's regional military activities and is hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran's theocracy.